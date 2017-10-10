This royal report is clearly in tune with Friday the 13th. In the most bizarre rumour about Prince Charles of late, a report claims that the son of Queen Elizabeth II fears that the Buckingham Palace is haunted.

According to some ridiculous royal insiders of National Enquirer, Prince Charles is apparently scared because of the ghosts and goblins present in the Palace.

The publication claims that Charles doesn't want to be anywhere near that haunted palace. "Charles just wants to stay away, thinking he'll never get a night's sleep at Queen mum's castle," the outlet claims.

"He and Camilla are perfectly happy remaining at their Clarence House digs, without having to worry about spirits like the ancient Queen Victoria, and whom-evah, clinking and clanking through Bucks bedchambers during darkest night," the dubious insider claims.

Ghost of Queen Victoria, really? As crazy as the report sounds, there is no truth in the piece, thankfully. According to sources of Gossip Cop, the Prince has no such fear or rather there is no spooky gloom shadowing the Buckingham Palace. Charles will eventually move into the Palace if he is crowned as the King.

The Prince of Wales currently resides in the Clarence House, close to the Buckingham Palace. If he takes over the throne, he will leave the House and move into the royal residence. "Buckingham Palace will remain the official London residence of the Monarch," a statement from Prince Charles' office said earlier this year.

While rumours about the Prince's future as the King are making headlines, Charles and his wife Camilla were recently spotted concluding the Queen's long summer holiday in Scotland. Mail Online reports that though the Queen will reach England on Tuesday, October 10, Charles and Camilla will be staying back at their Birkhall home on the Balmoral Estate for a week longer.