It is a week of mourning for the royal family as it marks the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana.

While reports about her car crash, documentaries and her life's intimate details are doing the rounds, a new report suggests Queen Elizabeth will step down from the throne to give Prince Charles a turn as the King.

The claims made by National Enquirer say not only will Prince Charles take over, but also that he will rule for seven years before handing it over to Prince William.

Writing about the Queen's decision to "step down" from the throne, the magazine shared that her "shocking decision" came with a "non-negotiable" command. The decision apparently says Prince Charles "must agree to abdicate in seven years when he turns 75, to make way for his balding son Prince William."

But where did the decision suddenly come from? A supposed royal insider told the magazine Prince Charles has been "desperately pleading to become King" for a while now. If the decision is indeed true, it looks like he will finally get to wear the crown.

"In recent years, [Queen Elizabeth has] made it clear she wanted William and Kate to reign next. While Prince Charles temporarily sits on the throne, Prince William and Middleton can have more time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte," the source claimed.

There have been rumours for a while now that Queen Elizabeth has been thinking about abdicating the throne for Prince Charles. A few weeks ago, the Daily Express claimed the royal family was "preparing for a transition" and regency, and Prince Charles "taking the lead is now, at the very least, a real possibility."

While royal insiders have told a few media outlets that no such thing is going to happen, this new update has only added fuel to the fire.

Though several such reports are suggesting possible new developments, royal fans need to understand that the royal family will make formal announcements in case any such change in monarchy takes place.