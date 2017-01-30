Prime Minister Theresa May booed and called facist over Donald Trump invitation

  • January 30, 2017 22:40 IST
    By ITN
Prime Minister Theresa May booed and called facist over Donald Trump invitation Close
Prime Minister Theresa May was booed and shouted at as she departed the Joint Ministerial Committee on Brexit in Cardiff on 30 January. The Prime Minister extended an invitation for a State Visit to Donald Trump when she visited Washington on 27 January, the same day the President of America signed an executive order barring people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the US for 90 days. A petition requesting the invitation be rescinded has reached over one million signatures.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch oldest giant panda in captivity celebrate 37th birthday
Most popular