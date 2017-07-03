For the first time ever, a serving Indian prime minister will write a book dedicated to the youth of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to write a book addressing core issues pertaining to the youth of India like overcoming examination stress, keeping one's composure and activities to do once the examinations are over.

The book will be published in multiple languages and will be released later this year, Penguin Random House (PRH) India, publishers of PM Modi's book, said adding that the book will cover areas that students can relate to, especially the crucial Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

PRH India added that PM Modi hopes to befriend the students through the book and support them while they prepare for their exams. The tone of the book is expected to be informal and conversational. It will provide reasons as to why knowledge should be given more importance than marks and how students could take responsibility for the future.

"I have chosen to write on a subject that is close to my heart, and one that is fundamental to my vision for a youth-driven and youth-led tomorrow," said a statement released by the publishers, quoting PM Modi as saying that it was his decision alone to write a book.

PM Modi wanted to compile all his thoughts that he shared with the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' along with some unique anecdotes and insights in the form of a book.

"We are delighted to publish Prime Minister Modi to take his message to the youth of our country. With his vision for ensuring their success he has put India on a path of change and we at Penguin Random House India are excited to be working together to bring his thoughts to the nation and beyond," CEO of PRH India Gaurav Shrinagesh was quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) as saying.

Milee Ashwarya, editor-in-chief of the commercial and business divisions at PRH India and the publisher of the book, said, "In a rare and unique initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to directly address the state of the students through this book."

She added: "We are proud to be a part of this special journey to help him reach out to millions of students in India and across the world. I feel deeply honoured that he has chosen us to be a part of his publishing endeavour."

Bluekraft Digital Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, will be the technology and knowledge partner for the book, PTI reported.