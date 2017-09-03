Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for China to attend Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) summit around 12:05 pm on Sunday, said prior to his departure that he was looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes from this meet, which in turn will contribute towards upholding peace and security.

Ahead of Modi's BRICS visit, Chinese media praise Hinduism for preventing spread of radical Islam

"I look forward to building upon the results and outcomes of the Goa Summit. I also look forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes that will support the agenda of a stronger BRICS partnership under the chairmanship of China," PM Modi said in a statement.

Modi to meet Jinping?

Modi's visit which has come five days after India and China decided to end the 73-day Doklam stand-off has raised question as to whether Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet on the sidelines of the summit.

In fact many reports have suggested that a one-on-one between the two leaders is a probable option.

The ministry of external affairs on Friday said that a possible meeting between Modi and Jinping cannot be ruled out as it is a common practice to arrange bilateral meetings on the sidelines of such multilaterals, reported the Times of India.

The two leaders had last met each other at the G20 summit in Hamburg in Germany although it was a very brief affair which took place amid the Doklam standoff.

Here's what will happen at the Summit

Modi is expected to raise topics of global challenges like terrorism and economic cooperation will also be addressed at the summit.

"Apart from economic cooperation, there are other issues of interest, i.e. threat of terrorism. There are certain developments in the world which are important to be addressed, and I'm sure, leaders in the BRICS meeting are bound to look at it, including the scourge of terrorism, which has been the most important subject for India," Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Preeti Saran told ANI.

Meanwhile the Indian PM has added that India attaches high importance to the role of BRICS as it is bent on progress and peace.

"BRICS has important contributions to make in addressing global challenges and upholding world peace and security," the prime minister said.

According to External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the leaders will also discuss the practical cooperation for common development, people-to-people exchanges, cultural cooperation and institution building.

On September 3 evening, the BRICS leaders will attend a cultural festival and an exhibition, followed by a meeting with the BRICS business council.

Kumar also added that four documents are expected to be signed at the summit — BRICS action agenda for economic and trade development, BRICS action agenda on innovative development, strategic framework for BRICS custom cooperation and MOU between BRICS business council and New Development Bank.

Modi to visit Myanmar

After the BRICs Summit, Modi will be heading for Myanmar on September 5 for a three-day visit.

There the two countries will focus on exploring new areas of cooperation.

India wants to deepen cooperation with Myanmar in areas such as trade, investment, counter-terrorism, skill development, energy & culture. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2017

Besides meeting President U Htin Kyaw and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Modi will also be meeting the Indian-origin community of Myanmar.

"I am also keen to meet and interact with the Indian- origin community of Myanmar, whose history goes back more than a century," Modi was quoted as saying by TOI.

"I am confident that the visit will open a bright new chapter in India-Myanmar relations and will help in charting a roadmap for closer cooperation between our governments, our business communities and at the people to people level," Modi added.