Having launched Zenfone 4 Max, Asus is ready to announce a few more handsets namely the Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 660), Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 630), Zenfone 4 Pro, and Zenfone 4 Selfie but they are not going to be as cheap as expected if we go by the reports.

The Chinese technology giant is expected to launch the Zenfone 4 Snapdragon 630 model on August 17, and other variants should follow too.

The Asus Zenfone 4 Pro is seen with a price tag of TWD 18,990 (around Rs 40,120 / $628), while the Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 660) model is priced at TWD 13,990 (around Rs 29,557 / $463), the Zenfone 4 (Snapdragon 630) at TWD 11,990 (around Rs 25,331 / $396), and the Zenfone 4 Selfie at TWD 9,990 (around Rs 21,106.21 / $330), according to Taiwanese website Eprice.

However, leakster Roland Quandt has claimed in his tweets that the Zenfone 4 (ZE554KL) with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor will be priced at $400, while the Zenfone 4 Pro (ZS551KL) with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 635 processor will come with a price tag of $650.

ASUS Zenfone 4 4/64GB, SDM630 (ZE554KL) showing up for ~400USD. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

ASUS Zenfone 4 Pro 6/64GB, SD835 (ZS551KL) showing up for ~650USD. If it converts to 550 Euro, ASUS might actually have an OP5 alternative. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) August 7, 2017

The Zenfone 4 Pro is the top-end variant sporting a 5.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD resolution, and a dual camera with 2x zoom. On the other hand, the Zenfone 4 Selfie is expected to feature a 16MP front-snapper as its name suggests, a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor, a 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.