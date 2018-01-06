Toyota's popular offerings in India — the Innova Crysta MPV and the Fortuner SUV — have become costlier by up to Rs 58,000, after the company increased the prices of its models owing to the periodical rise in input and freight costs.

The prices of Toyota Innova Crysta, which is sold in 18 variants now, have gone up in the range of Rs 22,400-27,000. On the other hand, the Fortuner SUV prices have seen a hike in the range of Rs 53,000-58,000.

Also read: Car prices in 2018: Check out how much more you need to shell out to buy your favourite car next year

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker, had increased the prices of its products like the Innova, Fortuner, Corolla and Etios by up to Rs 1.6 lakh in September 2017, following the hike in Goods & Services Tax (GST) cess.

Toyota Innova Crysta

The latest avatar of Innova MPV petrol is powered by an inline four-cylinder 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164 bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250 Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The transmission in the petrol avatar of the MPV is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

In the diesel avatars of the Innova Crysta, the power is handled by either a 2.4-litre or a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148 bhp of power and 243 Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360 Nm of torque and is coupled to a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Toyota Fortuner

Offered in six variants — 4x2 Petrol Manual, 4x2 Petrol Auto, 4x2 Diesel Manual, 4x2 Diesel Auto, 4x4 Diesel Manual and 4x4 Diesel Auto — the Fortuner comes with a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel motor under the hood.

While the diesel variant is tuned to generate a power of 175 bhp and 420 Nm of torque, the petrol mill pumps in 164 bhp of power along with 245 Nm of torque.

The transmission in the petrol variants is handled by a five-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic gearbox, whereas six-speed manual and automatic gearboxes do duty in the diesel models.

Source: GaadiWaadi