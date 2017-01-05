Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is reportedly dating Matte Babel, a journalist with ET Canada who is also friends with Ryan Silverstein, the actress' ex boyfriend.

An unidentified source told ET that Mitchell and Babel are quite serious about the romance. "They are serious and are having fun together," the source said, adding that the duo has been dating for a while.

Interestingly, both Babel and Silverstein, whom the actress was dating for over a year before calling it quits in September 2014, are friends with Drake and Mitchell's new beau was eager to introduce her to the singer. "Matte brought Shay with him to Drake's 30th birthday party," the source told ET, "and they just spent the holidays together."

Mitchell's Instagram page and Snapchat are filled with breath-taking pictures from their recent get-away to Mexico, and it looks like things are heating up for the pair.

Just before Mitchell went on holiday, she shared a heartfelt video in social media to thank her followers for all the support they gave during her time on Pretty Little Liars, which will begin airing its final 10 episodes in April. Mitchell plays Emily, a gay character, in the teen drama.

"Sad, anxious, excited, terrified, inspired, gratified, nervous, unsure, proud, upset, accomplished, relieved, devastated, lucky: I didn't know it was possible to feel so much at once, yet I sit here with all my feelings," the 29-year-old said.

"Our show ending is such a weird, unique thing that I have only experienced from where you all are sitting: the viewer's side," she continued. "I remember shows I watched growing up ending and all that came along with a series finale, yet where I am seated now is so different. I don't know what my life would've looked like without Pretty Little Liars… I can't believe it's over."