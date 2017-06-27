After seven long seasons, Pretty Little Liars will come to an end on Tuesday, June 27, and we'll (finally!) get answers to several questions that have been left hanging. The main among them will be the identity of the elusive villain AD, also known as Uber A.

The finale is titled Till Death Do Us Part, and the official synopsis does not reveal much other than a few skeletons will come tumbling out in the final hour. The episode can be watched online on Freeform.go.com at 8 pm ET.

Also read: Kylie Jenner has an oops moment at Khloe Kardashian's birthday bash

So who exactly is AD?

Pretty Little Liars fan forums are filled with several mysteries on who AD is and a popular theory suggests it is none other than Spencer's twin. According to the theory, Mary Drake gave birth to two babies besides Charles, who later became Charlotte, the second A.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the big AD reveal, but many feel it is going to be a bust just like the A reveal in 2015 when Charlotte Drake, whom many knew as CeCe Drake, was revealed as the masked villain.

Meanwhile, Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King recently revealed that the show has been dropping a lot of clues to Uber A's identity throughout the second half of Season 7. "All of these last 10 episodes, we've dropped a lot of Easter Eggs intentionally because we wanted fans to have a really good chance to figure this out," King told ET.

Tune into Freeform this Tuesday at 8 pm ET to find out if you guessed the identity of the villain correctly.

There will be a special segment after the finale where Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse will sit down with Marlene King to talk about some of the show's key moments and highly guarded secrets.

Check out the promo for the finale below: