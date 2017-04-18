Pretty Little Liars will return to Freeform on April 18, Tuesday, with the episode titled Playtime, which will pick up shortly after the events of the explosive midseason finale. Watch the episode live at 8 pm ET on Freeform and it can also be watched online via freeform.go.com.

The Season 7 midseason premiere will see if Toby and Yvonne survive the car crash. Spoilers indicate that Toby will survive the crash, however the future is yet uncertain for his fiancée.

Interestingly, theories doing the rounds say Yvonne will not be around much longer and that Toby reunites with Spencer.

Pretty Little Liars executive producer Joseph Dougherty too spoke about the Yvonne-Toby-Spencer relationship during a recent chat with EW, saying: "It takes a long time to resolve that. Toby's relationship with Yvonne is something that has to be resolved before anything else can happen, if anything is going to happen between Spencer and Toby."

Another relationship that is in troubled waters is that of Ezra and Aria. Ezra's ex girlfriend has returned from the dead, and he will now have to choose between Nicole and Aria.

Will it be a sad ending for Spencer-Toby and Aria-Ezra? Dougherty believes there's hope for the show's original couples. "[Showrunner] Marlene [King] was always interested in seeing where the original relationships were and revisiting them at the end," he said.

The official synopsis for the Season 7 midseason premiere reads: Spencer focuses on learning more about her connection to Mary Drake, while Aria and Ezra figure out what their future may hold now that Nicole is back in the picture. Mona helps Hanna get her fashion career back on track, and Emily struggles to balance things between Ali and Paige. A.D. has a special delivery for the Liars.

Pretty Little Liars airs 8 pm ET on Freeform.