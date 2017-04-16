Season 7A finale revealed a number of shocking details about the Liars, and the final 10 episodes of the series will focus on the girls trying to find out how to move forward. Aria was dealt a major blow when it was revealed that Nicole is alive and she's back in Ezra's life. Does Ezria really have a future?

A photograph uploaded on Instagram by Ezra actor Ian Harding has many predicting that the duo will walk down the aisle before the show ends. In the photograph, Lucy Hale, who plays Aria, is sporting a bridal up-do, and the white tulle poking out behind her head has many fans upbeat about Ezria being endgame.

As for what's in store for the other characters, here's what we can expect:

Spencer: The previous episode saw Spencer being shot presumably by A, and Mary Drake revealing she's Spencer biological mother. However, we are yet not sure who Spencer's real father is, although it won't be too surprising if Peter Hastings really had an affair with Mary. The true identity of Spencer's father will be one of the mysteries that will be solved before the show ends.

Hanna and Caleb: Hanna and Caleb rekindled their romance in the previous episode, and Season 7B premiere will see them exploring if they have a future together. A promo for the upcoming season shows them having a cute moment together in bed, and Caleb assuring her that he'll take care of Jenna.

Emily and Alison: Alison is pregnant and she believes her baby is her dead husband's. But she might be in for a surprise.

"She's upset because at this point she thinks its her dead, abusive, husband's," Sasha Pieterse, who plays Alison, told TVGuide. "I love Alison's storyline. It's very unique. I think it's going to throw a lot of curveballs for our fans, but [creator] Marlene [King] ... tied a really nice bow on the show. I am really excited to see what fans think."

Toby and Yvonne: Season 7B premiere will reveal if Toby and his girlfriend Yvonne are alive after being involved in a car crash.

The official synopsis reads: Spencer focuses on learning more about her connection to Mary Drake, while Aria and Ezra figure out what their future may hold now that Nicole is back in the picture. Mona helps Hanna get her fashion career back on track, and Emily struggles to balance things between Ali and Paige. A.D. has a special delivery for the Liars.

Pretty Little Liars airs Tuesdays on Freeform.