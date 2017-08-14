President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation at 7 pm on August 14, the eve of India's 71st Independence Day.

Kovind's address will be broadcast live on All India Radio (AIR) and on all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi at 7 pm followed by the English version of the speech, a statement released by the central government on Sunday said.

The Hindi and English versions of his speech will then be broadcast in all regional languages across the country by the local Doordarshan channels.

AIR will broadcast the regional versions of the speech from 8 pm onwards on regional radio networks.

This will be Kovind's first address to the nation after being sworn-in as the President of India on July 25 this year. He was elected as the nation's president on July 20.

Here are all the live updates:

7:23 pm IST: "Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!" President Kovind concludes his first address to the nation.

7:22 pm IST: President Kovind urges citizens to help educate the under-privileged children of the Indian society.

"I urge you to help educate less-privileged children in our society. Help teach a child other than your own. Enrol and pay the school fees or buy the books of at least one child other than your own."

7:20 pm IST: Kovind speaks about the soldiers guarding the country's border.

"Our soldiers who guard our borders, on a hot day in the desert or high up on a cold mountain, are not just doing their duty but also displaying their selflessness. Our police and paramilitary forces that brave death to combat terrorism to keep us safe are not just doing their duty but also displaying an extra degree of selflessness," says the president in his first address to the nation.

7:19 pm IST: "Today, the world sees our country as a responsible global citizen, a growing economy, and a solution provider to various international challenges - such as climate change, disasters, conflicts, humanitarian crises, radicalism and terrorism," says Kovind.

"As citizens and children of India - whether we live at home or abroad - we must ask ourselves how we can add to our country's pride," he adds.

7:18 pm IST: President Kovind speaks about demonetisation.

"Your patience and understanding during the demonetisation period and your support in the battle against corruption and black money reflected a responsible and enlightened society. Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society."

7:17 pm IST: The president speaks about a "New India" by 2022.

"In the year 2022, our country will complete 75 years of Independence. It is our national resolve to attain certain desired milestones for a New India by then.

"What do we mean by a New India? There are some obvious parameters - like a house for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth."

"New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society where the disadvantaged and backward sections of the society are part of our national developmental process."

"I am confident that a strong partnership between citizens and the government will help us meet the goals of New India."

7:15 pm IST: President Kovind speaks about GST.

"The government is implementing GST to eliminate multiple taxes and simplify transactions - but we have to make sure this an essential part of our everyday transactions and business culture. I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth."

7:13 pm IST: The president speaks about building toilets to make India open-defecation free.

"The government is building toilets or helping build toilets - but it is for each of us to use those toilets and make India open-defecation free. The government can frame laws and strengthen law enforcement - but each of us need to be a law-abiding citizen and build a law-abiding society."

7:10 pm IST: Kovind talks about the importance of sharing and caring and how it makes us "a gentler and happier society and help us understand each other with greater empathy."

"We should also work with unity and purpose to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach all sections of society. For this, the partnership between citizens and government is essential."

7:08 pm IST: "I remember a tradition I saw my family and society follow during my childhood. When there was a wedding in one family, the entire village shared the responsibility and contributed irrespective of the caste or community they belonged to. The bride became the daughter of not just a single family but of the entire village," says the president.

"There was a sense of caring and of sharing, and of inter-dependence. If you helped your neighbours in their times of need, they instinctively helped you in turn," he adds.

7:06 pm IST: "It is time to take inspiration from such freedom fighters and work towards the progress of the nation," says the president.

7:05 pm IST: President Kovind lauds the efforts of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to attain freedom for the country.

"Gandhiji was not alone in this nationwide struggle for freedom and reform. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose exhorted our people, saying: "Give me blood and I will give you freedom". At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement under his leadership and gave their all."

"Nehruji emphasised that India's age-old heritage and traditions could co-exist with technology and a quest to modernise our society."

"Sardar Patel taught us the importance of national unity and integrity, and a disciplined national character."

7:03 pm IST: Kovind pays tribute to all those freedom fighters who fought to attain independence for the country.

"For our independence, we owe so much to the countless freedom fighters who made great sacrifices to bring us here," says Kovind.

He mentions names of Rani of Kittur Chennamma, Rani of Jhansi Lakshmibai, Matangini Hazra - the heroine and martyr of the Quit India Movement.

"Matangini Hazra was an elderly woman, into her 70s. She was shot by the colonial police in Tamluk, in Bengal, while leading a peaceful protest march. She died with "Vande Mataram" on her lips and with the hope of a free India in her heart," Kovind says.

He adds: "Freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Birsa Munda and thousands of others gave their lives for us. We can never forget them."

7:01 pm IST: President Kovind begins his address to the nation. He extends greetings to the entire country on the eve of India's 71st Independence Day.

"On August 15, 1947, we became a free nation. Sovereignty and the responsibility for our destiny moved from the British crown to the people of India. It was the culmination of a dream for our country - a dream seen by our forefathers and freedom fighters. We were free to imagine and build our nation anew," says Kovind.

6:55 pm IST: President Kovind to address the nation shortly.

6:30 pm IST: President Kovind is expected to speak about issues being faced by India and the developments that the country has witnessed since BJP came to power.

6:20 pm IST: Kovind's speech will also be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. You can watch it live here:

The president has given assent to six important legislations since taking office three weeks ago. One of the legislations includes extending the jurisdiction of the trial to various courts in cases related to maritime claims, arrests, and detentions of ships.

In 2016, former president Pranab Mukherjee had spoken about the passing of the Constitution Amendment Bill for GST in Parliament. He had also spoken about the rising intolerance, attacks on the weaker or backward sections of the society, the sanctity of the Constitution, obstructionism in politics, terrorism, foreign policy and the recent developments in India.