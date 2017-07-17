A total of 4,896 voters — 4,120 MLAs and 776 elected MPs — will decide the fate of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Opposition nominee Meira Kumar when the presidential election takes place on Monday. The Monsoon session of the Parliament will also begin on Monday.

The voting to elect the 14th President of India will take place in the Parliament House in New Delhi and the respective state assemblies between 10 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes will happen on July 20 with all the ballot boxes from different states being brought to the capital.

Both Kovind and Kumar belong to the Dalit community and have campaigned in several states to seek the support of the legislators. While Kovind has the support of BJP and its allies, Kumar has the backing of Congress and 17 other Opposition parties.

9:40 am IST: "Ram Nath Kovind ji will win with a comfortable and respectable margin," I&B Minister Venkaiah Naidu told reporters today.

9:32 am IST: PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will cast their votes at 10 am in the Parliament

9:15 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sundat that it would have been better if the president had been chosen by consensus. "However, it is a matter of satisfaction and pride that the election campaign has been a dignified one. All the political parties need to be congratulated. All parties must train their MPs and MLAs to cast their votes so that not a single vote is wasted," the PM added.

9 am IST: BJP parliamentary board meeting to nominate the party's candidate for the vice-presidential polls will take place at the party headquarters in Delhi at 6 pm today. The opposition has nominated former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi as their vice-presidential candidate.

8:42 am IST: The President's Bodyguard are currently rehearsing for the transition between outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee and the swearing-in or incoming ceremony of the new commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces in Delhi's Vijay Chowk.

The President's Bodyguard is an elite household cavalry regiment of the Indian Army.

President Mukherjee's tenure will end on July 24.

8:35 am IST: Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav will vote for NDA's Kovind, CNN-News18 reported citing sources. The party had earlier declared their support to opposition nominee Kumar.

8:32 am IST: Leaders of opposition parties will meet in the Parliament at 10 am today, ANI reports.

8:30 am IST: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called the elections an "ideological battle" against the NDA government. On Sunday, she had sought "a vote of conscience", calling the contest "a clash of ideas and a conflict of disparate values."

8:15 am IST: The President is elected by an electoral college, which consists of elected members of Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and legislative assemblies of the all the states and union territories. Members of Legislative Council do not participate in the voting process.

The electoral college consists of 4,120 MLAs and 776 MPs. Its total strength is 10,98,903 votes with the value of one MLAs vote depending on the population of the state he or she represents. However, the value of an MP's vote does not vary -- it is 708.