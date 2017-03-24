Just two months after calling a ceasefire, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter took a potshot at President Donald Trump again. Carter, who once called Trump "a short-fingered vulgarian," accused him of being obsessed with a translator's breasts during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the White House in February.

Carter said that Trump also told an acquaintance about it. In the April issue of the magazine, Carter wrote a letter titled "The Trump Presidency Is Already A Joke" in which he said that Trump made inappropriate comments about a translator who worked for a prominent world leader.

"A couple of weeks earlier, during a visit by the Japanese prime minister, Shinzō Abe, the president told an acquaintance that he was obsessed with the translator's breasts - although he expressed this in his own, fragrant fashion," Carter wrote in the letter.

"Trump may be a joke, but the chaos and destructive forces around him are not. If he can cause this much havoc during his first few months in office, imagine what the country and the world will look like at the end of four years," he wrote further.

The Carter-Trump feud, which started sometime in 1988, is known to all. Carter infamously called Trump "a short-fingered vulgarian" almost 25 years ago and that insult still haunts the president.

Recently, Vanity Fair called Trump Grill restaurant in Trump Tower the "worst restaurant in America" in an article and that angered Trump more. He took to Twitter and posted a stinging review of the magazine claiming that the magazine is in big trouble.

"Has anyone looked at the really poor numbers of @VanityFair Magazine. Way down, big trouble, dead! Graydon Carter, no talent, will be out!" he tweeted.

However, this attack, in fact, resulted in a massive surge in Vanity Fair's subscriptions.