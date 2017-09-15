Donald Trump has renewed his call to shut down parts of the internet, which he previously proclaimed during a South Carolina campaign rally, three weeks after the 2015 Paris Terror Attacks.
President Trump tweets internet must be cut off to stop terror attacks after London explosion
- September 15, 2017 22:48 IST
