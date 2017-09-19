The United States is a nation of great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea, Trump warned at the UN Assembly on 19 September.
President Trump threatens to totally destroy North Korea in UN speech
- September 19, 2017 22:56 IST
