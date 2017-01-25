- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play How can dog licks kill you?
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
President Trump could sign executive orders to ban refugees, build Mexico wall
Keeping the promises made during his election campaign, US President Donald Trump has started signing executive orders in the first week after taking office. He is expected to sign a few more orders on Wednesday (25 January), including his proposed plans of putting a four-month halt on all refugee admissions in the US.
Most popular