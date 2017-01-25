President Trump could sign executive orders to ban refugees, build Mexico wall

President Trump could sign executive orders to ban refugees, build Mexico wall Close
Keeping the promises made during his election campaign, US President Donald Trump has started signing executive orders in the first week after taking office. He is expected to sign a few more orders on Wednesday (25 January), including his proposed plans of putting a four-month halt on all refugee admissions in the US.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular