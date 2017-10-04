President Trump discussed the mentality of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock outside the White House where he also praised the Las Vegas police department for their handling of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
President Trump calls Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock a sick man
President Trump discussed the mentality of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock outside the White House where he also praised the Las Vegas police department for their handling of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
- October 4, 2017 07:39 IST
-