A video has gone viral of President Donald Trump giving a statement during a hurricane recovery briefing in Florida. In his speech he appears to forget Melania is standing right next to him, telling the audience Melania really wanted to be with us.
President Trump appears to forget his wife is standing next to him
- September 25, 2017 20:25 IST
