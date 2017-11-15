President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (November 14) bestowed Dangal and Secret Superstar child actor Zaira Wasim with the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2017 in the field of Performing Arts on the occasion of Children's Day. With this, Zaira has now added another feather to her cap.

Zaira Wasim made her debut in Bollywood as a child actor in Aamir Khan's wrestling biopic drama Dangal (2016) wherein she was seen portraying the role of Geeta Phogat in childhood. She underwent rigorous training in different traditional wrestling tricks and performed them with conviction on the silver screen. She also won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Then, Zaira essayed the role of an aspiring singer Insia in Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar (2017). She faces resistance from her father after which she chooses to follow her dreams by posting videos on social media anonymously. She underwent special training by a guitar instructor to learn the minute details of playing the guitar so that it looks convincing on the screen.

The 16-year-old actress not only learnt guitar but also observed the singer Meghna Mishra to get into the skin of the character.

The official Instagram account of the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, shared the moment on the photo-sharing site which read, "President Kovind presents @zairawasim_ National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement 2017, in the field of Performing Arts. Zaira Wasim, born on 23rd October 2000, is already an actor of repute. At such a tender age, she has featured in various films drawing attention to burning issues such as child marriage, sexual abuse and above all gender parity. Through her art, Zaira has propagated the message of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao very strongly. She has been successful in conveying a powerful message of transcending social barriers and achieving one's dreams and thereby has served as a source of inspiration for many young girls, who are aspiring to make their mark in the world. Zaira is a winner of the National Film Award and Zee Entertainment Award for The "Best Child Artist" 2017."

Congratulations Zaira Wasim.