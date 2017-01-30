The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, on Monday, approved the Jallikattu Ordinance passed by the Tamil Nadu government.

The Ordinance drafted by the state government and sent to the Union home ministry was cleared by the law and environment ministries on January 20.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvan had said in Chennai that an ordinance would be made to bypass the ban on Jallikattu after President Pranab Mukherjee approves it.

The state had seen mass protests for days when the Supreme Court had refused to lift the ban leaving the matter sub judice around Pongal celebrations.

The Supreme Court verdict in the matter is still pending.