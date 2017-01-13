President Obama honours Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Outgoing US President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden by bestowing the countrys highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, upon him on 12 January. Biden was moved to tears as the medal was place over his shoulders. As the president announced his intention to give the VP the medal, Biden turned from the cameras to compose himself. Obama joked that the award would give the internet further reason to talk about their bromance. The president said he was recognising Biden for faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations. The award came with distinction, an honour only given to three past recipients.