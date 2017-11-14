President Mugabe supporters rally following sacking of Vice President

Supporters of Zimbabwes president Robert Mugabe gathered outside the Zanu-PF Party headquarters in approval of the sacking of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mnangagwa was sacked over accusations of disloyalty. Although it is alleged it was to make way for Mugabes wife to take his position.Following this decision on the Nov. 8 tanks have been seen rolling into Harare. The head of the armed forces has warned he was willing to step in following the removal of veteran party leaders.