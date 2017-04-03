Argentine President Mauricio Macri has told families of soldiers killed in the Falklands War that Argentinas sovereignty claims are irrevocable as the South American nation marks the 35th anniversary of the arrival of troops to the archipelago, a potent national symbol.The 74-day conflict over the remote South Atlantic Ocean archipelago, which also killed about 255 British troops, remains a source of great sadness for Argentines who continue to stake their claim to the islands – known in Argentina as Isla Malvinas.Under President Macri, both sides have sought common ground on the British-held islands by agreeing on fishing and flights rights. Recently the Argentina and UK governments agreed on procedures to identify the remains of unknown soldiers on the island.A survey in 2013 showed 99.8% of residents preferred the Falklands to remain a British territory.