President Donald Trump signs executive order withdrawing US from TPP trade deal

  • January 24, 2017 13:38 IST
    By Reuters
Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on 23 January. The TPP is a trade deal between the US and 11 countries in the Pacific Rim, and was one of Trumps clear campaign pledges to withdraw from the deal on day one of being President.
