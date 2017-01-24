- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
President Donald Trump signs executive order withdrawing US from TPP trade deal
Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on 23 January. The TPP is a trade deal between the US and 11 countries in the Pacific Rim, and was one of Trumps clear campaign pledges to withdraw from the deal on day one of being President.
