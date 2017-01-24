President Donald Trump praises beautiful letter from Barack Obama

Speaking at the White House senior staff swearing in on 22 January, President Donald Trump thanked his predecessor President Barack Obama for a letter he left in the Oval Office. Writing a letter to the next president and leaving in the draw of the desk at the Oval Office is a centuries old tradition.
