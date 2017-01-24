- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
President Donald Trump praises beautiful letter from Barack Obama
Speaking at the White House senior staff swearing in on 22 January, President Donald Trump thanked his predecessor President Barack Obama for a letter he left in the Oval Office. Writing a letter to the next president and leaving in the draw of the desk at the Oval Office is a centuries old tradition.
Most popular