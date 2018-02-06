Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC on Tuesday (February 6) launched the new Android flagship U11+ in India.
The HTC U11+ is the company's first FullView display mobile. It boasts 6.0-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super LCD 6 series screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution.
It flaunts a glossy metal-and-glass-blended shell with IP68 certification (up to 5 feet — 1.5 meters — underwater for close to 30 minutes).
Under the hood, HTC U11+ houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card) Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), Boom Sound Hi-Fi edition audio system and a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 capability.
Coming to camera specs, it boasts 12MP+12MP dual-lens setup (HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4μm pixel), UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ƒ/1.7 aperture, Dual LED flash support.
The front camera is 8 MP with 85-degree field of view, BSI sensor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Live make-up, Auto Selfie (keep still or smile).
Like the original U11, the U11+ model too boasts Edge Sense feature. For those unaware, HTC's proprietary 'Edge Sense' technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.
HTC U11+ price and availability in India
The company confirmed that the new HTC U11+ will be available on Flipkart in Amazing Silver color for Rs 56,990 from February 7 onwards.
HTC U11+ versus the rest
HTC U11+ will be up against the top brands such as Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8+), Apple iPhone X, LG V30 and OnePlus 5T among others.
Key specifications of HTC U11+:
|Model
|HTC U11+
|Display
|6.0-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) Super LCD 6 screen with DCI-P3 Wide Color gamut , Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and Display color personalization
|OS
|Android Oreo 8.0 with HTC Sense UI
|Processor
|64-bit class 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|RAM
|4GB/6GB
|Storage
|64GB/128GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card
|Camera
|
|Audio
|
|Gestures
|
|Sensors
|
|Battery
|3,930mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz with MU-MIMO), NFC (Near Field Communication), Type-C USB 3.1 port (1st Gen), display port, HTC Connect for streaming media from the phone to compatible Chromecast, DLNA, AirPlay, Miracast Devices, A-GPS, GLONASS
|Dimensions
|158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|188g
|Colors
|Amazing Silver and Ceramic Black
|Price
|Rs 56,990