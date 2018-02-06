Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC on Tuesday (February 6) launched the new Android flagship U11+ in India.

The HTC U11+ is the company's first FullView display mobile. It boasts 6.0-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super LCD 6 series screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution.

It flaunts a glossy metal-and-glass-blended shell with IP68 certification (up to 5 feet — 1.5 meters — underwater for close to 30 minutes).

Under the hood, HTC U11+ houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card) Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), Boom Sound Hi-Fi edition audio system and a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 capability.

Coming to camera specs, it boasts 12MP+12MP dual-lens setup (HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4μm pixel), UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ƒ/1.7 aperture, Dual LED flash support.

The front camera is 8 MP with 85-degree field of view, BSI sensor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Live make-up, Auto Selfie (keep still or smile).

Like the original U11, the U11+ model too boasts Edge Sense feature. For those unaware, HTC's proprietary 'Edge Sense' technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

Even More Squeezed Into A Slimmer, Stunning Phone. HTC U11 plus Launching tomorrow exclusively on FlipKart. #HTCU11plus pic.twitter.com/FhHnjNJtQ1 — HTC India (@HTC_IN) February 6, 2018

HTC U11+ price and availability in India

The company confirmed that the new HTC U11+ will be available on Flipkart in Amazing Silver color for Rs 56,990 from February 7 onwards.

HTC U11+ versus the rest

HTC U11+ will be up against the top brands such as Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8+), Apple iPhone X, LG V30 and OnePlus 5T among others.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on HTC products.

Key specifications of HTC U11+: