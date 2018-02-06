HTC U11 Plus
The HTC U11 Plus as seen on its official siteHTC.com

Taiwanese smartphone-maker HTC on Tuesday (February 6) launched the new Android flagship U11+ in India.

The HTC U11+ is the company's first FullView display mobile. It boasts 6.0-inch QHD+ (2960x1440p) Super LCD 6 series screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and 538 ppi (pixels per inch) resolution.

It flaunts a glossy metal-and-glass-blended shell with IP68 certification (up to 5 feet — 1.5 meters — underwater for close to 30 minutes).

Under the hood, HTC U11+ houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, an Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable via microSD card) Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), Boom Sound Hi-Fi edition audio system and a 3,930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 capability.

Coming to camera specs, it boasts 12MP+12MP dual-lens setup (HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4μm pixel), UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ƒ/1.7 aperture, Dual LED flash support.

The front camera is 8 MP with 85-degree field of view, BSI sensor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Live make-up, Auto Selfie (keep still or smile).

Like the original U11, the U11+ model too boasts Edge Sense feature. For those unaware, HTC's proprietary 'Edge Sense' technology offers users the ability to trigger advanced touch capabilities and use a "short squeeze" as well as a "squeeze and hold" for more functionalities. Since Edge Sense takes inputs based on the pressure applied to the side of the device, it can be used in nearly any condition – including rainy weather that would normally pose a challenge with capacitive buttons.

HTC U11 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC debuts in India: Price, specs and moreHTC India (@HTC_IN) via Twitter

HTC U11+ price and availability in India

The company confirmed that the new HTC U11+ will be available on Flipkart in Amazing Silver color for Rs 56,990 from February 7 onwards.

HTC U11+ versus the rest

HTC U11+ will be up against the top brands such as Google Pixel 2 series, Samsung Galaxy S8 (and S8+), Apple iPhone X, LG V30 and OnePlus 5T among others.

Key specifications of HTC U11+:

Model HTC U11+
Display 6.0-inch Quad HD+ (2880x1440p) Super LCD 6 screen with DCI-P3 Wide Color gamut , Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield and Display color personalization
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Pixel density: 537 ppi (pixel per inch)
OS Android Oreo 8.0 with HTC Sense UI
Processor 64-bit class 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core
GPU Adreno 540
RAM 4GB/6GB
Storage 64GB/128GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD card
Camera
  • Main: 12MP (HTC UltraPixel 3 with 1.4μm pixel), UltraSpeed Autofocus, BSI sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), ƒ/1.7 aperture, Dual LED flash, Self timer up to 10 seconds, Face detection, Pro mode with manual control, 32 sec. long exposure and RAW format support, HDR Boost, Panorama, Hyperlapse, Slow motion video (1080P@120 fps), 4K video recording with Hi-Res Audio, 3D Audio and Acoustic Focus recording with 4 microphones, Video Pic
  • Front: 8MP with 85-degree field of view, BSI sensor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, Live make-up, Auto Selfie (keep still or smile), Voice Selfie, Self timer up to 10 seconds, HDR Boost, Selfie Panorama, Full HD 1080p video recording
Audio
  • HTC USonic with Active Noise Cancellation
  • HTC BoomSound™ Hi-Fi edition
  • Hi-Res Audio stereo recording
  • Hi-Res Audio certified
  • Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, LDAC™ 24-bit high resolution wireless audio via Bluetooth®
Gestures
  • Always on voice commands
  • Motion Launch
  • Smart display
  • Sensor Hub for activity tracking
  • Quiet ring on pick up
  • Pocket mode
  • Flip to Mute
Sensors
  • Ambient light sensor
  • Proximity sensor
  • Motion G-sensor
  • Compass sensor
  • Gyro sensor
  • Magnetic sensor
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • Sensor Hub
  • Edge Sensor
Battery 3,930mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 capability
  • Talk time on 3G/4G network: up to 25 Hours
  • Power saving mode
  • Extreme power saving mode
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (type: nano+nano), IP68 water-and-dust resistant certification, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n (dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz with MU-MIMO), NFC (Near Field Communication), Type-C USB 3.1 port (1st Gen), display port, HTC Connect for streaming media from the phone to compatible Chromecast, DLNA, AirPlay, Miracast Devices, A-GPS, GLONASS
Dimensions 158.5 x 74.9 x 8.5 mm
Weight 188g
Colors Amazing Silver and Ceramic Black
Price Rs 56,990