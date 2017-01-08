Dele Alli has been going from strength to strength since he joined Tottenham. Now, the two biggest La Liga clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on signing the erstwhile MK Dons player.

Tottenham paid just £5 million to MK Dons for Alli and now if he were to leave the club, Tottenham would demand in excess of around £70million for the 20-year-old England midfielder.

Dele Alli got off to a slow start this season, but he seems to have put the poor start behind him as the England international has scored 10 goals this season along with one assist.

Tottenham might have a hard time holding onto their star players when big teams come calling. In the past, they had sold Luka Modric for £30 million and Gareth Bale for a record fee of £85 million. If either of the two Spanish giants come calling for the Tottenham midfielder, they might just end up selling him.

It's also been rumored that since his outstanding performance against Chelsea that ended their winning streak, his stock has gone up, so clubs will have to dish out more cash for the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Also, the fact that Tottenham are in the middle of a £750m redevelopment of their stadium and it has been suggested Alli's move could partially help fund that.

A move in the January transfer window is highly unlikely and with Real Madrid banned from signing players this transfer window, it has been reported that they will make a serious offer in the summer.