Jack Wilshere, who is currently on loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal, has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester City and Everton. The former prodigy who was tipped for big things when he broke through the Arsenal first time lost his place in the Arsenal starting 11 after repeatedly getting injured, but the England international still remains hot property among Premier League clubs.

Manchester City have been long time admirers of Jack Wilshere and have scouted him in the past too and Pep Guardiola has been reportedly asked Manchester City officials to keep him informed on any potential development of Jack Wilshere as they eye for a move in the summer transfer window.

Everton too are reportedly really interested in signing Wilshere in the summer transfer window and Ronald Koeman has made him a top transfer target as he looks to get in an experienced creative midfielder.

Everton might struggle to match Manchester City's offer but with Everton being taken over by a new shareholder Farhad Moshiri, they too possess the financial power to tempt Jack Wilshere. Also, if Jack Wilshere is indeed looking to leave Arsenal, Everton might be the better choice considering how many top footballers have had to settle for the bench at Manchester City in the past.

Since Arsenal loaned out Jack Wilshere to Bournemouth he has found his best from again and has made 17 appearances for the Cherries so far this season and currently sit in 9th position in the league table.

Jack Wilshere just has 18 months left on his current contract, but Arsene Wenger is confident that the England international will stay at Arsenal and sign a new contract soon.