With Bournemouth short on defenders at the moment after Chelsea recalled Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth, Cherries boss Eddie Howe is now targeting a loan move for out of favour Chelsea captain John Terry as they look to reinforce their defensive line in the January transfer window.

John Terry struggled with a lot of injuries during the start of the season and as a result he lost his place in Chelsea's starting 11. Also, with Antonio Conte preferring to play with three at the back with Cahill, Luiz and Azpilicueta his top choice defenders, Terry has been limited to just five Premier League matches this season and his recent red card in Chelsea's FA Cup victory against Peterborough signaled the beginning of the end of his Chelsea career.

It will not be easy for Bournemouth to get John Terry to join them and they would have to submit a really ambitious bid to get him to the Vitality Stadium and their mega rich Russian owner Maxim Demin has backed them to make a move for Terry.

If Terry were to join Bournemouth it would most likely end his 22-year stint at Chelsea, with the former England international entering the final six months of his contract.

John Terry who already stated that he will never play for another Premier League side has played all of his senior football at Chelsea except for a loan spell at Nottingham Forest way back in 2000, when he was 19 years old.

However, after Eddie Howe managed to persuade Jack Wilshere to join him at Bournemouth over the summer with the promise of regular first team football, John Terry might consider doing the same and it seems like the perfect way to end his incredible career.