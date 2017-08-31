With only one more day left for the teams in the Premier Leagure to cement their squads until January, clubs will belooking for last minute deals. With Arsenal and amp;#39;s Alexis Sanchez having had a £50m bid from Manchester City refused and Barcelona hunting Philipe Coutinho, there may be a shock deadline day move on the cards.
Premier League transfer deadline day deals that could be made
- August 31, 2017 03:30 IST
