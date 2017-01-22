There was some late drama at the Emirates, where Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez sneaked a goal in the 98th minute to seal three points against Burnley, who lost 1-2 on Sunday. With this, Arsenal have climbed to second place in the Premier League.

It was an eventful game with lots of things happening in the second half. Not only three goals were scored, Granit Xhaka also received the marching orders in the 64th minute, after which the game became interesting. Few minutes before the red card, Shkodran Mustafi had scored the opening goal for Arsenal in the 59th minute.

Burnley came back strong and equalised in the 93rd minute. One thought that the game was over, but Sanchez helped Arsenal collect three points with a goal in the 98th minute.

Arsenal did create some chances in the first 20 minutes of the match or so, but Burnley were equal to the task, and their defenders stood tall to contain the Gunners. Burnley also had their share of moments in the opening 20 minutes, but it was Arsenal, who dominated possession and looked threatening while going forward.

In the last 15 minutes of the first half, it was primarily Arsenal, who came close with Sanchez on few instances, but they failed to break the deadlock.

With Arsenal in desperate need to score and take lead, the home team created some good chances in the first few minutes of the second half. First it was Ramsey as he tried to go for the spectacular scorpion kick, but it went over the top.Two minutes later, Sanchez failed to keep his shot on target That was another one for Sanchez, where he should have found the back of the net.

The Gunners asked several questions to Burnley defenders, and a goal looked imminent. With some solid pressure, Arsenal finally scored with defender Shkodran Mustafi's header finding the back of the net in the 59th minute.

But the home fans joy was short-lived as Xhaka was shown the red card in the 64th minute for a two-footed challenge of Steven Defour. Arsene Wenger immediately made a tactical change, bringing in Francis Coquelin, who replaced Alex Iwobi.

With around 20 minutes left for the game to end, Burnley were trying their best to make that one-man advantage count. The visitors were not giving up and they were on the lookout for that all-important equaliser with seven minutes of added injury time.

Arsenal were just few minutes away from the final whistle, and they were heartbroken in the 93rd minute as Burnley were awarded a penalty after substitute Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes. The spot kick was converted by Andre Gray, stunning the home crowd.

Just when one thought that the two teams will share a point each, there was further drama, and this time it was Arsenal, who earned a penalty. Sanchez converted it in the 98th minute to win it for Arsenal to take the home crowd to frenzy.