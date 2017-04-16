Manchester United managed to get the all-important win against Chelsea as the Red Devils beat the Blues 2-0 on Sunday. Jose Mourinho decided to give Marcus Rashford a chance to start, and he certainly did make the most of his chance.

Rashford, who replaced Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front, had a chance to give Manchester United an early lead in the sixth minute, but he could not connect well with that strike. Despite that, Rashford continued to push forward and the youngster got his reward in the seventh minute after Andre Herrera split Chelsea's defence with a great ball. Rashford, then, put the ball calmly into the Chelsea goal.

Also read: Real Madrid to bid £100 million for Eden Hazard?

Mourinho's men continued to dominate possession during the early parts of the game and the chances continued to come. In the 16th minute, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Rashford combined to find Ashley Young but he put too much power on his cross and could not find the 19-year-old.

The chances for Manchester United continued to come as Rashford did well to keep the ball in play in the 29th minute. He then found Pogba who found Young, but the surprise inclusion in today's Manchester United team shot just wide of the far post. Chelsea struggled a lot in the first 30 minutes of the game as they failed to find any rhythm.

Rashford continued to impress late in the first half and he did well to hold off Victor Moses and fired a cross in and it almost ended up inside the goal after it deflected off of Gary Cahill.

The only real chance Chelsea had in the first half was during the stoppage time when Diego Costa tried his luck from outside the box after Pedro did some good work to find him. That half chance from Chelsea did not affect Manchester United and a minute later at the other end, Young had another chance but fired way above the goal.

Manchester United started the second half brightly, as they found an early goal to make things worse for Chelsea. Young kept a Rashford free kick alive and after Kurt Zouma tried clearing the ball, it fell to Herrera and his shot deflected off of Zouma to give Manchester United a two goal lead.

Manchester United continued to press early in the second half and it forced a mistake from Luiz as Rashford collected the ball and passed it to Lingard but he curled his shot too high. Chelsea found a rare chance in the 60th minute as Eden Hazard delivered a cross, but it was too long for Pedro to connect with.

Rashford justified his inclusion in the Manchester United starting 11 with an excellent performance.

In the final 20 minutes of the game both teams did not have any real chances at goal. Manchester United continued to press Chelsea but the Blues were able to sustain their continued pressure. They did receive a half chance to get a goal back after the ball fell to Pedro from a corner, but he did not connect well with hit shot at all.

At the end, Herrera's goal proved to be the match winner for Manchester United as they kept their hopes of finishing in the top four still alive. As for Chelsea, Antonio Conte and his men still hold a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table but that loss has certainly changed the complexion of the title race with just six games to go.

Checkout both the goals and match highlights right here.