Manchester United have managed to collect three points as the Red Devils looked in good form against Middlesbrough, winning the match 3-1 at Riverside Stadium on Sunday. Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Antonio Valencia scored the goals for the away team to win the Premier League encounter.

Read: Arsenal lose to West Brom

The home team started the game on a bright note, with their quick game, and also troubled the United's defence. Middlesbrough even came close to scoring in the 13th minute, but Gaston Ramirez's curling effort was saved by David De Gea, but before that, Manchester United had also missed a golden chance of taking lead as Marcus Rashford failed to beat the goalkeeper Victor Valdes in an one-on-one situation.

The former Barcelona man was in good form under the bar as he made some great saves in the first 30 minutes or so, but Valdes was finally beaten as Fellaini scored the opening goal.

Middlesbrough, after going one goal down, were not giving up, and looked for that equaliser, but they went into the break trailing 1-0.

Manchester United were quickly off the blocks in the second half too. Rashford, who got some decent chances in the first half, could not score yet again when chances came by in the opening 10 minutes of the second 45. It was a day, where Rashford did not look clinical in front of goal.

The Red Devils doubled their lead with Lingard scoring a thumping goal in the 62nd minute. Just when one thought that United would be cruising towards a victory, Rudy Gustede gave hope to the home fans with a goal in the 77th minute.

They began to play some aerial balls into the United box, hoping for some positive result, and United were not too comfortable on few occasions as well with the home team's new approach. But, the Red Devils secured their third goal after an error from Valdes in their own half, allowing Valencia an easy goal to take home three points.

This has been a good week for Manchester United, who have booked their Europe League quarterfinals spot, with the Red Devils jumping over Arsenal in the points table in the Premier League as well.