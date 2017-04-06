The 2017 Premier League season is in its final two months now and Antonio Conte looks set to claim his first Premier League title in his debut season after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 2-1. Eden Hazard opened the scoring for the blues in the 10th minute after Pedro and Cesar Azpilicueta combined well to set up the Belgium international.

Sergio Aguero got the away team back into the game in the 26th minute. Thibaut Courtois made a bad clearance straight to David Silva who passed the ball to Aguero. While his first shot was saved by the Chelsea goalkeeper, the Argentine did not miss on his second attempt. Chelsea got their lead back 10 minutes from the first half and it was Hazard who was on target again.

After Fernandinho fouled Pedro, the hosts had a penalty, which Willy Caballero saved but he could do nothing about the rebound as Hazard scored the winner to become the first Chelsea player to score home and away against Manchester City since the 2007-08 season.

Chelsea's closest title contenders, Tottenham were also in action and after going down to an early Wayne Routledge goal, it looked like Mauricio Pochettino would have to settle for a defeat. However, three late goals, with two in stoppage time, gave Spurs the three points as they still remain in sight of Chelsea.

Dele Alli's amazing season continued as he started the comeback with a goal in the 88th minute and then Son Heung-min gave them the lead after being set up by Vincent Janssen. Then Christian Eriksen put the game to bed as he steered the ball into the bottom-right corner. Tottenham have now secured their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Arsenal finally managed to pick up a win after a disastrous few weeks and Mesut Ozil was the star of the match after he opened the scoring and set one up as Arsenal eased past West Ham 3-0. The German international gave the Gunners the lead in the 58th minute with a beautifully executed curling shot that caught West Ham keeper Darren Randolph off guard.

Ten minutes later, he and Alexis Sanchez combined well to set up Theo Walcott for the second goal of the match. The third goal came from the work of two Arsenal substitutes. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made a run and set up Olivier Giroud who curled a fabulous finish into the top-right corner.

With the race for the top four now heating up, Liverpool had the chance to extend the gap to within four points of fourth place Manchester City and to within three points of Tottenham but they faltered again. Liverpool's form against teams in the lower half of the table has been really poor this season and that continued against Bournemouth as well.

Benik Afobe opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 7th minute but Liverpool fought hard and scored two goals to get the lead. Philippe Coutinho started the comeback and scored his 29th Premier League goal to level with Juninho as the division's most prolific Brazilian.

Divock Origi got the second goal as he headed the ball past the Bournemouth keeper in the 59th minute and it looked like Liverpool were set to get all the three points but that was not meant to be. Joshua King's impressive form this season continued as he scored his eight Premier League goal to earn Eddie Howe and his men a precious point.

The final two game of the night saw Hull City taking on Middlesbrough and Southampton in action against Crystal Palace. Marco Silva and his men produced a brilliant match as they won 4-2 and finally managed to climb out of the relegation zone.

Alvaro Negredo gave Middlesbrough an early lead in the fifth minute but Lazar Markovic scored his first goal for the club to level the game in the 13th minute. Oumar Niasse and Abel Hernandez added two more for Hull City before the break and Marten de Roon scored one more for the away team just before half time. Harry Maguire scored the winning goal in the 70th minute as they picked up three vital points in their bid for survival.

The last game saw Southampton come from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead in the 31st minute but Nathan Redmond levelled the score line just before the break. Then, two quick-fire goals from Maya Yoshida and James Ward-Prowse in the 83rd and 85th gave Claude Puel's men all three points as they climbed back into the top 10.

Check out the match highlights for the Chelsea vs Manchester City, Arsenal vs West Ham and Liverpool vs Bournemouth game.