The Premier League returned after the international break and after Liverpool defeating Everton 3-1 in the early kick off, the followers were in for a lot shocking results. The biggest shock of the evening came at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea suffered a 1-2 defeat against Crystal Palace, who now have won four games in a row under manager Sam Allardyce.

It looked like Crystal Palace were doomed as Cesc Fabregas opened the scoring for the Premier League leaders in the fifth minute. It looked liked another routine win for Antonio Conte's side but Crystal Palace hit back with two quick goals.

Wilfried Zaha levelled the score line in the ninth minute from a low finish while Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead in the 11th minute after some poor defending from Chelsea before he dinked a shot over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. That win also made Allardyce the first manager to win a Premier League game against Chelsea with four different clubs.

Manchester United settles for goalless draw

The next surprising result came at Old Trafford as Manchester United failed to penetrate West Brom's defence, settling for a goalless draw. Jose Mourinho's and his men had the chance to close the gap with Manchester City to within two points but failed. Despite dominating possession throughout the match, they could not find a way past West Brom's defence.

Anthony Martial missed the only good chance of the first half and Henrikh Mkhitaryan was denied twice after the break. It was Manchester United's eighth draw in 15 home matches in the top flight this season.

Hull City beat West Ham 2-1

Hull City also took a step in the right direction in the hopes of staying in the Premier League as they came from a goal down to defeat West Ham 2-1. Andy Carroll opened the scoring for the Hammers in the 18th minute but Hull City fought back in the second half to secure all three points.

Kamil Grosicki was introduced in the second half and he changed the game for Hull City as his two assists got them the goals. Andrew Robertson got Hull City level in the 53rd minute from a powerful shot after they broke on the counter attack. Then, Andrea Ranocchia scored his first goals for the club in the 85th minute as Hull City still have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Leicester City beat Stoke City 2-0

Leicester City's revival continued under Craig Shakespeare as they defeated Stoke City 2-0 and have climbed up to 13th in the Premier League table. Wilfred Ndidi opened the scoring in the 25th minute from a thunderous strike from outside the box. Then, Jamie Vardy added a second at the start of the second half with a superb strike from a Danny Simpson cross.

Tottenham defeat Burnely 2-0

Tottenham closed the gap to within seven points of Chelsea with a routine 2-0 win over Burnley. Burnley managed to keep the score line 0-0 till the break but second half goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-min secured a hard-fought victory for Mauricio Pochettino and his men.

Sunderland's misery continues

Sunderland's misery continued and at this point they seemed destined for relegation as they suffered yet another defeat, this time to Watford. Miguel Britos gave the home team the lead in the 53rd minute and this was his first goal for the club as he helped his team to climb to 12th in the Premier League table.

Southampton-Bournemouth game drawn

The last game of the night saw Southampton playing out to a 0-0 draw against Bournemouth. Eddie Howe and his men could have made it three wins in a row but Harry Arter missed a penalty kick as he saw his spot-kick go way over the crossbar.

Check out the complete highlights from the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match