Manchester City are cutting it really close as they hope to get their new Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Jesus' paper work sorted before Friday, with Pep Guardiola eager to hand the 19-year-old his debut this weekend against Everton.

Manchester City signed the youngster, who won a gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics for £27million from Palmeiras, with Guardiola expecting the young forward to get straight into the first team with a lot of tough fixtures lined up for Manchester City.

"He's 19-years-old, so he's so, so young. He's strong, because when you are able to play as a No 9 for Brazil, I think it's good. But I don't want to put him under a lot of pressure, saying he has to solve our problems. What he has to do is play as freely as possible and score as many goals as possible when he's going to play — and I think he is going to help us in that," The Sun quoted the Manchester City boss as saying.

Gabriel Jesus has been training with the Manchester City first team since arriving a fortnight ago. The young Brazilian attacker who is just in his second season in his professional footballing career has had a rapid rise to top after making his debut for Brazilian side Palmeiras just last year where he won his first national championship and scored 16 goals in the process.

Jesus can also operate as a winger, but Guardiola is expected to play him along side Sergio Aguero and with the Argentine by his side, Jesus will no doubt be learning from the best.

"He has played as a winger, to make movements, outside and inside, but of course he has to play close to the goal. He's not a typical winger down the line, like Marcus Rashford or Jesus Navas. He makes a good movement, runs in behind, and you have to use him close to Sergio, close to our strikers," Guardiola was quoted as saying.

If Sunday's game against Everton comes too early for Gabriel Jesus, he will surely make his debut for Manchester City in their next fixture which is against Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium.