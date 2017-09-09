The English Premier League has returned after a week's absence. Has the international break caused any major injuries to players now? That remains the big question as we head into Saturday's key matches from the English top division.

A quick check at the team news of each team tells us that fortunately, none of the players have risked an injury. They are however, more determined to make bigger impacts for their respective clubs, this September.

Harry Kane, for one, surely is looking to changing his goal drought that left his club frustrated as well as the plenty of football fans playing the online Fantasy Premier League game.

Let's look at the key PL games of Saturday, Sept 9, you should not miss:

Manchester City vs Liverpool

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Live stream: Hotstar

Team news: Liverpool have left out Philippe Coutinho again out of the squad, despite the summer transfer window ending more than a week back. Jurgen Klopp has mentioned that the player needs extra training to recover from his niggling back injury. Also, new boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is eyeing his debut match in a Liverpool shirt.

On the other side, Manchester City veteran defender Vincent Kompany will miss out of the match owing to a calf injury as will Raheem Sterling who received a red card in City's previous PL match against Bournemouth. German hotshot midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, meanwhile, could make his return after a long injury-layoff.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Live stream: Hotstar

Team news: The Gunners have to fancy winning this match, else Arsene Wenger is set for further heat from the fans and the club board. With Ox having gone to Liverpool, Wenger has to quickly think of filling in the void left by the Englishman in the team. Santi Cazorla remains the only absentee, while it needs to be seen if Jack Wilshere is fit enough to play. Alexandre Lacazette meanwhile has a key chance to make this his best Premier League game so far.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have no injury concerns. More worry for Wenger?

Leicester City vs Chelsea

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: No telecast

Live stream: Hotstar

Team news: Craig Shakespeare is absolutely fuming since FIFA rejected the signing of Adrien Silva from going through, since the transfer missed the deadline by 14 seconds. Silva was the replacement of Danny Drinkwater, who could well be set to feature against the Foxes, in a Chelsea shirt, today. The Leicester coach needs to quickly rethink his strategies now. Meanwhile, new acquisition Alexsandar Dragovic could feature in the absence of Robert Huth and Vicente Iborra.

For Chelsea, there is no major injury worry. Good news is Eden Hazard could make a comeback from injury in this match. Defender Gary Cahill is however serving his suspension.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: No telecast

Live stream: Hotstar

Team news: What happens to Wayne Rooney after his drink-driving incident? Well, the former Manchester United hotstar will feature in the match, coach Ronald Koeman has assured. The Toffees have a major boost going into the match as a host of players are returning from injuries and suspensions -- Morgan Schneiderlin, Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen. New signing Nikola Vlasic, too, is in contention for an appearance.

For Spurs, Kane needs to perform, as we spoke earlier. The right-back position sees competition now from Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier. Absentees from the match include Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Stoke City vs Manchester United

Time: 10 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Live stream: Hotstar

Team news: Will Anthony Martial be relegated to the bench again? That's what Manchester United fans are asking like they always do. Good news is that the international break hasn't caused any casualties, so except Luke Shaw, Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and of course, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, United have a full fit squad.

For Stoke, new signing Kevin Wimmer is set for a start in the absence of Ryan Shawcross (back injury). Can the tough tackling Austrian contain the likes of Lukaku, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Rashford and Martial from scoring?