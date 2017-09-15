The English Premier League gameweek 5 action is just hours away. Some of the blockbuster matches are in store this weekend. Yes, one of them be the traditional London rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal!
Gameweek 5 gets under way this Friday with the first match set between Bournemouth and Brighton.
Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India:
All the matches will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.
Bournemouth vs Brighton (LIVE)
Time: 12:30 am IST - Saturday Sept 16
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Saturday Sept 16
Crystal Palace vs Southampton (LIVE)
Time: 5 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Huddersfield vs Leicester City
Time: 7:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)
Liverpool vs Burnley (LIVE)
Time: 7:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Newcastle vs Stoke City
Time: 7:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)
Watford vs Manchester City
Time: 7:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)
West Brom vs West Ham
Time: 7:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)
Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea (LIVE)
Time: 10 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Sunday Sept 17
Chelsea vs Arsenal (LIVE)
Time: 6 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
Manchester United vs Everton (LIVE)
Time: 8:30 pm IST
TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD
NOTABLE TEAM NEWS
- Manchester City star defender Vincent Kompany is back in training (calf injury) but it is unlikely he will feature against Watford.
- Liverpool could be giving Philippe Coutinho his first Premier League 2017-18 start.
- Manchester United's Paul Pogba is set to miss out owing to the hamstring injury he suffered while playing in the Champions League.
- Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater is still set to remain on the sidelines owing to his calf injury. Eden Hazard's appearance from the start also remains a doubt.
- Arsene Wenger has no injury concerns in his squad. Does that mean a Gunners win this Sunday?