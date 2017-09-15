The English Premier League gameweek 5 action is just hours away. Some of the blockbuster matches are in store this weekend. Yes, one of them be the traditional London rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal!

Gameweek 5 gets under way this Friday with the first match set between Bournemouth and Brighton.

Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India:

All the matches will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

Bournemouth vs Brighton (LIVE)

Time: 12:30 am IST - Saturday Sept 16

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Saturday Sept 16

Crystal Palace vs Southampton (LIVE)

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Huddersfield vs Leicester City

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)

Liverpool vs Burnley (LIVE)

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Newcastle vs Stoke City

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)

Watford vs Manchester City

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)

West Brom vs West Ham

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea (LIVE)

Time: 10 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Sunday Sept 17

Chelsea vs Arsenal (LIVE)

Time: 6 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Manchester United vs Everton (LIVE)

Time: 8:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

NOTABLE TEAM NEWS