The English Premier League gameweek 5 action is just hours away. Some of the blockbuster matches are in store this weekend. Yes, one of them be the traditional London rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal!

Gameweek 5 gets under way this Friday with the first match set between Bournemouth and Brighton. 

Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India:

All the matches will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

Bournemouth vs Brighton (LIVE)

Time: 12:30 am IST - Saturday Sept 16

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte (L) and Arsenal boss Arsene WengerGetty

Saturday Sept 16

Crystal Palace vs Southampton (LIVE)

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD 

Huddersfield vs Leicester City 

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)

Liverpool vs Burnley (LIVE)

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Newcastle vs Stoke City

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)

Watford vs Manchester City

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 7 am IST - Sunday)

West Brom vs West Ham

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD (Highlights @ 5 am IST - Sunday)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Swansea (LIVE)

Time: 10 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Sunday Sept 17

Chelsea vs Arsenal (LIVE)

Time: 6 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Manchester United vs Everton (LIVE)

Time: 8:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

NOTABLE TEAM NEWS

  • Manchester City star defender Vincent Kompany is back in training (calf injury) but it is unlikely he will feature against Watford.
  • Liverpool could be giving Philippe Coutinho his first Premier League 2017-18 start.
  • Manchester United's Paul Pogba is set to miss out owing to the hamstring injury he suffered while playing in the Champions League.
  • Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater is still set to remain on the sidelines owing to his calf injury. Eden Hazard's appearance from the start also remains a doubt.
  • Arsene Wenger has no injury concerns in his squad. Does that mean a Gunners win this Sunday?