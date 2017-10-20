Manchester City are on a stunning form at the moment. They recorded an emphatic 7-2 win against Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium last week to turn attention from all quarters. While that remained a powerful statement, there was a major shock for the defending Premier League champions Chelsea.

Antonio Conte's men suffered a defeat, that too against Crystal Palace. The Eagles won their only match of the competition in the English Premier League 2017-18 season and that too, against a team like Chelsea.

One of the most-anticipated matches of gameweek 8, between Liverpool and Manchester United, meanwhile, resulted in a goalless draw. Catch the text commentary of the match.

Manchester City, table toppers after gameweek 8, are yet to lose this season, so do Manchester United. Looking at their matches in the gameweek 9 this weekend, we can comfortably say that their unbeaten run is set to continue.

While Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley at home, Jose Mourinho's side take on Huddersfield in an away match. We might just expect another rain of goals from these two matches.

Chelsea and Arsenal both, meanwhile, will be looking to getting back to their winning ways, while Roy Hodgson will hope Crystal Palace starts picking up a winning momentum now.

Complete schedule of matches, TV guide, times in India: Gameweek 9

All the matches will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.

West Ham vs Brighton (LIVE)

Time: 12:30 am IST - Saturday Oct 21

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Saturday Oct 21

Chelsea vs Watford (LIVE)

Time: 5 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Huddersfield vs Manchester United (LIVE)

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Manchester City vs Burnley (LIVE)

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 2/HD

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: None

Stoke vs Bournemouth

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: None

Swansea vs Leicester

Time: 7:30 pm IST

TV channel: None

Southampton vs West Brom (LIVE)

Time: 10 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Sunday Oct 22

Everton vs Arsenal (LIVE)

Time: 6 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool (LIVE)

Time: 8:30 pm IST

TV channel: Star Sports Select 1/HD