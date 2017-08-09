The English Premier League kicks off this weekend, with several mouth-watering games on offer, as Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham look to lay on an early marker for what promises to be a wonderful season.

All teams, barring Spurs, have made some big-money signings this season, and while more are expected before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month, there will be a lot of focus on how these new signings go in the first couple of weeks.

With Everton spending big this summer, the top six will be kept on their toes, but the most interesting aspect of the first half of the season will be to see which of those six teams actually end up putting up a proper challenge for the title.

Arsenal will be the first of the big six to play this season, with Arsene Wenger's side hosting the 2015-16 champions Leicester City at the Emirates on Friday night.

The Gunners have lost the opening match of the season in the past two campaigns, so there will be plenty of pressure on them to make a quick start this time. They do look better prepared this time around, though.

On Saturday, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all on show.

The Reds did well to finish in the top four last season, but this time, Jurgen Klopp will be under pressure to put up a sustained title challenge. Liverpool will hope that challenge begins with a win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Chelsea begin their title defence with a home game against Burnley, and while Sean Dyche's men were impressive last time out and the Blues have shown vulnerability in pre-season, this will be a match that Antonio Conte's men will expect to win.

The final match on Saturday will see newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion pitted against one of the title favourites Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has spent well in excess of £100 million to bring in full-backs and a goalkeeper, and it will be interesting to see if that makes a difference.

Manchester United and Tottenham are in action on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho's men beginning their English Premier League campaign against West Ham United.

With a £75 million striker – Romelu Lukaku – in the ranks and an experienced midfielder in Nemanja Matic bought from Chelsea, Manchester United will be expected to make the perfect start.

Spurs, unlike their other title contenders, have been quiet in this transfer window, so it remains to be seen if a lack of new blood coming in will be to their detriment or not. Newcastle United, back in the big league, will hope it is a negative, as Rafa Benitez looks to spoil Mauricio Pochettino's party on the opening weekend.

Here is the schedule for the ten matches of the opening weekend of the EPL, with dates, time, venues and TV listings.

Friday, August 11:

Arsenal vs Leicester City (7.45pm BST, 8.45pm CET, 12.15am IST Saturday morning) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Saturday, August 12:

Watford vs Liverpool (12.30pm BST, 1.30pm CET, 5pm IST) at Vicarage Road, London.

Chelsea vs Burnley (3pm BST, 4pm CET, 7.30pm IST) at Stamford Bridge, London.

Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town (3pm BST, 4pm CET, 7.30pm IST) at Selhurst Park, London.

Everton vs Stoke City (3pm BST, 4pm CET, 7.30pm IST) at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

Southampton vs Swansea City (3pm BST, 4pm CET, 7.30pm IST) at St. Mary's, Southampton.

West Bromwich Albion vs Bournemouth (3pm BST, 4pm CET, 7.30pm IST) at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich.

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Manchester City (5.30pm BST, 6.30pm CET, 10pm IST) at Amex Stadium, Brighton.

Sunday, August 13:

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur (1.30pm BST, 2.30pm CET, 6pm IST) at St. James' Park, Newcastle.

Manchester United vs West Ham United (4pm BST, 5pm CET, 8.30pm IST) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

TV listings: India: Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD. UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport. USA: NBCSN. Australia: Optus Sport. Canada: Sportsnet World and TSN. Middle East and North Africa: Bein Sports Arabia.