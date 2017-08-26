The two Manchester clubs are the high-profile teams in action on Saturday as the English Premier League match-week three gets underway.

Manchester City, who could not pick up a win in their first home of the season, travel to the south coast to kick off the Premier League weekend, when they play the struggling Bournemouth.

AFC Bournemouth haven't had the greatest of starts to their Premier League campaign, losing both their games of the season so far.

They, first, lost to West Brom on the opening weekend, before being beaten at home by Watford. Considering this season, the fight for relegation is going to be a tight one again, Bournemouth really need to find their form quickly, and the best way to get that confidence going is by beating Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will, naturally, have other ideas, and after watching his team salvage a point against Everton, despite having to play with ten men for the majority of the game, the City manager will fancy his team's chances against Eddie Howe's side.

After the early kickoff, four matches will be played at 3pm BST (7.30pm IST), with none of the obvious contenders for the title or a place in Europe this season in action.

That doesn't mean there aren't any intriguing matches, however, with possible contests between future relegation candidates coming into play.

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City is a really interesting match, with Frank de Boer already terming this match as a must-win.

Newcastle United, with a fuming Rafa Benitez in charge, will look to get their season going when they host West Ham United at St. James' Park. Neither team have got the start they would have wanted to the season, but Newcastle, in particular, need a win, with the relationship between Benitez and owner Mike Ashley about to reach tipping point owing to the club's inability to get the targets the manager has asked for.

The other two matches are Huddersfield Town vs Southampton, as Neil Wagner's men look for a third consecutive win, and Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion, with the other newly-promoted side looking for their first win in the Premier League.

Manchester United will be in action in the final game on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho's men, who have scored eight goals in their first two games, without conceding even one, hosting Leicester City.

This match has the makings of the game of the weekend, particularly if both sides play the kind of attacking football expected of them.

Saturday, August 26, 2017 Premier League schedule:

Bournemouth vs Manchester City (5pm IST, 12.30pm BST, 1.30pm CET) at Vitality Stadium. TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

Crystal Palace vs Swansea City (7.30pm IST, 3pm BST, 4pm CET) at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle United vs West Ham United (7.30pm IST, 3pm BST, 4pm CET) at St. James' Park.

Huddersfield Town vs Southampton (7.30pm IST, 3pm BST, 4pm CET) at John Smith's Stadium.

Watford vs Brighton and Hove Albion (7.30p IST, 3pm BST, 4pm CET) at Vicarage Road.

TV: All four matches Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1, with the multi view option.

Manchester United vs Leicester City (10pm IST, 5.30pm BST, 6.30pm CET) at Old Trafford.

TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.