Following the end of an action-packed Mumbai leg of Premier Futsal season two, all six teams, filled with football superstars, will resume battle for finishing in the top-four of the table in Bengaluru from Tuesday, September 19.

A star-studded opening ceremony will precede the first match in Bengaluru between Ryan Giggs-led Mumbai Warriors and Paul Scholes-led home side, Bengaluru Royals at Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Dragons, led by the in-form Ronaldinho, are at the top of the table after winning both their games in the Mumbai leg.

The Brazilian superstar made an instant impact in the second season when he scored four goals on the opening day (September 15). He followed it up with a brace to help his team beat Chennai Singhams on Sunday, September 17.

Scholes' home side will be heading into Friday's (September 22) contest on a high after crushing Kerala Cobras in their opening encounter. They will be featuring in four matches at home before the next round begins on Sunday, September 24, after which the action shifts to Dubai.

How to watch in India TV channels - Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 3/HD Live stream - Sony Liv

While Telugu Tigers and Mumbai Warriors have won a match each, Hernan Crespo's Singhams and Michael Salgado's Cobras will look to make amends in the Bengaluru leg.

Check out the points table

Position Team Pl GD Pts 1 Delhi Dragons 2 6 6 2 Bengaluru Royals 1 4 3 3 Telugu Tigers 1 2 3 4 Mumbai Warriors 2 1 3 5 Chennai Singhams 2 -4 0 6 Kerala Cobras 2 -6 0

Full schedule of Bengaluru leg