The player auction for the third season of Premier Badminton League (PBL) will be held in Hyderabad on Monday, October 9. The upcoming edition is certainly getting bigger and better as two new teams -- Ahmedabad Smashers and the North Eastern Warriors -- are entering the fray, making it an eight-team affair.

Started in 2013 as the Indian Badminton League, the cash-rich badminton tournament garnered a lot of attention during its second season in January 2017. PV Sindhu, who was fresh after Rio Olympic success, set the stage on fire with some delightful performances and led her side, Chennai Smashers to a maiden title.

Season 3 is scheduled to be played between December 22, 2017, and January 14, 2018, across four venues in the country.

Teams and prize money

Eight teams, including former champions Delhi Acers and Smashers, will be battling for the ultimate prize in the upcoming season.

Ahmedabad Smashers

Awadhe Warriors

Bengaluru Blasters

Chennai Smashers

Delhi Acers

Hyderabad Hunters

Mumbai Rockets

North Eastern warriors

The winning team will take home Rs 3 crore and the runner-up will get Rs 1.5 crore. The two semi-finalists will get Rs 75 lakh each.

All you need to know about the auction

When does the auction start and how to watch it live The auction will be held in Hyderabad on Monday from 4:30pm IST, 11am GMT. Global live streaming: PBL's official Facebook page Live updates will be available on PBL's Twitter and Facebook pages

Sindhu, Carolina Marin and Saina Nehwal are expected to be among the most sought-after players. In the Men's singles, reigning world champion Viktor Axelsen, who has been one of the most celebrated Bengaluru players, is going to be a popular name along with India's Kidambi Srikanth at the auction on Monday.