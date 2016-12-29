With the advent of the New Year, starts the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017. The unique IPL and ISL-style badminton league in India is including its second year and this time, the attention remains on one particular individual -- PV Sindhu -- the history maker for India at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Apart from the Hyderabad girl, loads of other hotshots from the world of badminton, including Rio Olympics winner Carolina Marin, Viktor Axelsen, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponnappa, Jwala Gutta and Kidambi Srikanth will also be seen in action. Check the full list of players here.

For any Indian fan, the event looks unmissable and we can assure you that the badminton tournament will give a great start to your new year, with many more sports events in Indian waiting to follow. For the entire list of events in 2017, click here.

This year, four venues -- Hyderabad, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi -- will be hosting the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

Ticket information and prices

Venue: Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad

Dates: Jan 1, Jan 2

Ticket prices: Rs 500

Venue: Dome @ NSCI, Mumbai

Dates: Jan 3, Jan 4

Ticket prices: Rs 750, Rs 2000

Venue: Babu Banarsi Das UP Badminton Academy, Lucknow

Dates: Jan 5, Jan 6

Ticket prices: Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000, Rs 3000, Rs 4500

Venue: Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

Dates: Jan 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Ticket prices: Rs 500, Rs 1000, Rs 2000

Venue: Squash and Badminton Courts, Siri Fort, Delhi

Dates: Jan 12, 13, 14

Ticket prices: TBD