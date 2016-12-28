The second season of the Premier Badminton League which is set to kick off on New Year's day will not include Chennai in this season's set of fixtures due to unavoidable circumstances. With Chennai out of the picture, Koramangala Indoor Stadium, which is the home stadium for the Bengaluru Blasters, will also serve as the home stadium for the Chennai Smashers for this season.

Atul Pande, the managing director of SportzLive said that it's really unfortunate that Chennai had to be excluded from the calendar considering that it is a key market for Badminton in India.

"We were very keen to extend PBL to Chennai this year, as it is one of the key markets for badminton in India. But unfortunately we have not been able to do it this year and we hope that from next year, Chennai and Tamil Nadu will become one of the key stops for PBL in the calendar," News18 quoted Atul Pande as saying.

Here is the complete revised fixture list:

January 1: Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers; Bengaluru Blasters vs Delhi Acers in Hyderabad

January 2: Awadhe Warriors vs Hyderabad Hunters in Hyderabad

January 3: Bengaluru Blasters vs Chennai smashers; Delhi Acers vs Mumbai Rockets in Mumbai

January 4: Hyderabad Hunters vs Mumbai Rockets in Mumbai

January 5: Awadhe Warriors vs Delhi Acers in Lucknow

January 6: Awadhe Warriors vs Mumbai Rockets in Lucknow

January 7: Bengaluru Blasters vs Hyderabad Hunters in Bengaluru

January 8: Delhi Acers vs Chennai Smashers; Bengaluru Blasters vs Mumbai Rockets in Bengaluru

January 9: Awadhe Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters in Bengaluru

January 10: Mumbai Rockets vs Chennai Smashers in Bengaluru

January 11: Awadhe Warriors vs Chennai Smashers in Bengaluru

January 12: Delhi Acers vs Hyderabad Hunters in Delhi

January 13: Semi finals in Delhi

January 14: Final in Delhi