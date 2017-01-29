Premature baby hippo stands up for the first time

The hippopotamus born six weeks early at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is starting to gain strength to stand. A video update released on Saturday, January 28, shows the calf standing and supporting her weight for a few seconds at a time.The four-day-old hippo has gained four pounds since birth, but she is still about 20 pounds under the low end of a normal birth weight for a Nile hippo, the zoo said. Staff keeps the calf company 24 hours a day, providing warmth and nourishment, and giving her chances to exercise. While the hippo is getting plenty of rest, the zoo said, her awake time is packed with activities to stimulate muscles and build strength.