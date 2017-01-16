After the blockbuster Malayalam movie Premam, director Alphonse Puthren is back to filmmaking. This time he is taking up the role of the producer of an upcoming film that marks the reunion of Premam gang Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen and Shabareesh Varma in the main roles.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is the directorial venture of Mohsin Kassim. Alphonse announced the project via his Facebook page on Sunday, January 15. "My friend Mohsin Kasim is directing a movie. I have decided to produce the film since I liked the storyline. Krishna Sankar, Siju Wilson, Sharafudheen and Shabareesh Varma will play the main roles in the movie [translated from Malayalam]," reads the handwritten note by Neram director.

"We are in search of a heroine aged between 17 and 25. She must be beautiful, intelligent, brave and preference goes for girls who like Malayalam," the letter adds. Alphonse has also requested the candidates not to send any photos wearing makeup or photoshopped images. Aspiring candidates can send the pictures to nithyabalu1725@gmail.com.

The movie is expected to be a comedy entertainer as the actors have proved their talent in playing such characters so far. Many celebrities and viewers have wished the team. Young star Nivin Pauly has also shared Alphonse's letter on his social media page.

Meanwhile, after Premam, Siju and Shabareesh had earlier come together for the campus entertainer, Happy Wedding, which opened to a positive response from the audience.

