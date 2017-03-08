Hackers have reportedly targeted Facebook and Twitter profiles of actress Madonna Sebastian, who made her acting debut in romantic entertainer Premam opposite Nivin Pauly. The actress announced the news via her social media page on Tuesday, March 7.

The Premam actress has also requested her fans to ignore Facebook posts until she makes further announcement. "Hello there.. looks like my page is hacked. So please ignore the posts till I confirm otherwise. Thank you. P.S. the twitter posts that appear on my behalf are also not mine. [sic]," reads the Facebook post of Madonna.

Earlier too, the actress had confirmed that she doesn't own a Twitter handle, and the posts circulated on the pages under her name are fake. "There seems to be certain people somewhere, who are taking advantage of the fact that I do not have a Twitter account and posting false news in my name.. Let's choose to ignore them... Also the accounts in my name, till I announce that I have created one new account on Twitter here on Facebook.. Have a great evening everyone! [sic]," Madonna had posted on her Facebook page.

Madonna, who was last in Telugu version of Premam, is still loved by the audience for her character Celine in Alphonse Puthren's directorial venture that opened to tremendous response. Soon, she made her acting debut in Tamil opposite Vijay Sethupathi in romantic comedy entertainer Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, which was the official remake of Korean movie My Dear Desperado.

Madonna was also seen opposite Dileep in comedy movie King Liar. However, a few fans, who were impressed with her natural performance in Premam, had criticised her for her heavy make-up in the Lal directorial. Her glamorous appearance for the audio launch ceremony of Premam's Telugu version, starring Naga Chaithanya, had also raised the eyebrows of her fans after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

On the career front, the singer-turned-actress has announced her next projects -- movie titled Kavan with Vijay Sethupathi and English film Humans of Someone.