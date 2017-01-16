Anupama Parameswaran became one of the busiest actresses in South India after the success of Premam, her only Malayalam movie released so far. After winning the hearts of many for portraying the role of Mary in the Nivin Pauly-starrer, the young artiste made her presence felt in other languages, especially in Telugu and Tamil.

Watch Nokki Nokki song teaser

Anupama, who made her debut in Tollywood with Trivikram Srinivas' A Aa, also starred in the Kannada remake of Premam, the recently-released romantic family entertainer Shatamanam Bhavati and the Tamil movie Kodi. After sharing screenspace with Nithin, Naga Chaithanya, Dhanush and Sharwanand, the actress will now be seen romancing young action star Ram Charan in her next.

While wishing her fans on the occasion of the Bhogi festival, Anupama announced her next project in Telugu that will be helmed by director Sukumar. "Happy bhogi to all... Really happy to let u all know about my next telugu film with director sukumar sir, ram charan, ratnavelu sir and mythri movie makers ..a dream team for me indeed... Need ur prayers and love [sic]" Anupama posted on her social media page.

Anupama, who is bagging back-to-back projects in Telugu, may soon be known as a Tollywood actress. She was recently appreciated by the audience during the audio launch event of Shatamanam Bhavati for speaking in Telugu, despite being an actress hailing from Kerala.

The actress is also awaiting the release of her second Mollywood project, Jomonte Suviseshangal, in which she is paired with young star Dulquer Salmaan. After resolving the theatre strike in Kerala, the Sathyan Anthikad-directorial venture has been scheduled to hit the screens on January 19. The teaser of the Nokki Nokki song, featuring Dulquer and Anupama, has already impressed viewers.